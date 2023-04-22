It's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Here are some of your closest drop-off locations

BALTIMORE — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Get rid of unwanted or expired prescription medications by bringing them to designated spots, that include most police departments and pharmacies.

From 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., residents can visit one of the many drop-off locationsto turn in old, expired, or unwanted tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Here are just a few:



University of Maryland Police Department, Pocomoke Building, 7569 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD 20742 (10 a.m.–2 p.m.)



Johns Hopkins Medicine Hospitals and Green Spring Station (10 a.m.–2 p.m.)

HARFORD COUNTY:



Harford County Government Administrative Building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air (10 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Harford County has permanent drop-off boxes available 24/7 at the following locations, no questions asked:

Aberdeen Police Department, 60 N. Parke St., Aberdeen

Bel Air Police Department, 39 N. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air

Havre de Grace Police Department at 715 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace

Sheriff’s Main Office at 45 S. Main Street, Bel Air

Sheriff’s Northern Precinct at 3724 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Sheriff’s Southern Precinct at 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood

MARYLAND STATE POLICE:



All 23 Maryland State Police barracks are now equipped with secure drug collection boxes and are available around the clock for unneeded prescription medication drop-off. The drop-off boxes remain confidential. No questions will be asked when deposits are made.

To view a drop-off location nearest you, click here.