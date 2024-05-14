It's Maryland Primary Election Day, here's what else is in the news...

BALTIMORE — It's Tuesday, May 14, 2024 and that means thousands of Marylanders are flocking to the polls for Primary Election Day! Voters may want to take an umbrella with some scattered showers in the forecast. Here are some other headlines to get you caught up with the news this morning.
- Primary Election Day is here, who's running and where you can vote
- Demolition on the DALI is complete at the site of the Key Bridge crash
- Port of Baltimore workers are are looking forward to their return
- Preakness season is upon us, who's the favorite to win
Top Primary Election Day Headlines