'It's just ridiculous':People in Park Heights wake up to busted-in windows

BALTIMORE — Glass covered the seats and center consoles of cars along Beehler Avenue, near Reisterstown Road.

The smashed in windows frustrated neighbors who discovered them this morning.

"Getting ready to go to the market, the wife and I, we noticed that our neighbors car was busted out. The Jaguar, it's window was busted out and I thought 'Oh the young lady's car is busted out,' I open my car door which is parked behind hers and I notice my passenger window is busted out, gotta be kidding me," said Reginald Burrell.

Burrell said he woke up to a noise outside early this morning.

"I guess around 3:30, 4:00 this morning we heard some car alarms going off," said Burrell.

Burrell said they looked outside but didn't see anything.

When he spoke with us this morning he said this isn't the first time it's happened in the area.

Saying that just last week a few windshields were busted in a block over.

"You know it's just ridiculous, we understand that the police staff is short, the city officials are upside down but still we still pay taxes here. We pay too much taxes, too many taxes and for this to go on, we understand it's probably teenagers and we understand the laws they can't do anything but somebody's going to get hurt," said Burrell.

Burrell says not to long ago someone was shot while attempting to carjack someone in the neighborhood and neighbors are taking steps to protect themselves.

Hoping that something stops this before someone gets hurt.