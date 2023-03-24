'It’s got to be drug-related': Neighbors react to fatal shooting along York Road

BALTIMORE — A burst of gunshots in the parking lot of the Homeland Center brought police to the 5400 block of York Road just after midnight, and while they have no motive for what they later learned was a double shooting, those who live in the area are quick to speculate.

“I don’t know, but it still doesn’t make any sense that they got killed,” said Tonya Turner of Govans, “It’s got to be drug-related. There’s just too much stuff going on especially with this stuff that they’re taking killing themselves. They’re doing what the people want them to do. Killing themselves and killing each other.”

Unbeknownst to police, shortly after they received a call for shots fired, a pair of shooting victims walked into MedStar Union Memorial Hospital on their own.

A 25-year-old female shot in the lower extremities who is expected to survive and a 26-year-old male who suffered gunshot wounds to the chest did not.

“I know there’s a shortage in the police department or whatever, but I’m just saying they sit there and do a whole shift right there in the middle of that lot,” said Patricia Stevenson who also lives in the area, “When something goes down, they’re never around.”

While this is the city’s 58th homicide investigation of the year, down from 76 at the same time last year, residents say there’s more work to be done.

“Look at these kids. This is the first time I ever, in this year, seen kids being murdered in my life,” said Turner, “In my life, and it doesn’t make any sense. Somebody has got to do something about this.”

If you have any information about the double shooting, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

