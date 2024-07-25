BALTIMORE COUNTY — It’s wildly popular overseas. And now players from India have brought their favorite sport, cricket, to Baltimore County in a unique way.

Campers at the Maryland School for the Blind got a lesson on how to play the world’s second most popular sport: cricket.

Members of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India coached the students. They’re visiting the U.S. to raise awareness of the sport.

“We always talk about baseball, we talk about soccer, you know, sports we do here in America,” said Tim Taylor, director, Camp Abilities. “But it’s good to get different culture and diversity, to get these kids exposed to something new that they could try.”

Shailender Yadav from New Delhi, India, was one of the coaches. He talked about some of the safety equipment they wear.

“Keeper have to wear the gloves, helmet, elbow guards, knee guards,” he says, describing the equipment for one of the player positions.

Because of the heat, they played inside the school’s gym. Each student got a chance to pitch, bat and run the bases. Kayla Pagani is one of the campers.

“I really liked it, especially rolling the ball,” Pagani said. “I also liked hitting it. It was pretty fun.”

In blind cricket, they use a soundball. It’s a plastic ball with little steel balls inside of it so players can hear it coming their way.

By the end of the lesson, the campers had really gotten in the game.