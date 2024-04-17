Watch Now
It's feeling like Passover for the Elkridge 50+ Center

Jewish communities around the globe are getting ready to celebrate one of their oldest holidays. Passover starts at sundown on Monday and runs through Tuesday, April 30th.
The holiday dates back to 3300 years.

Passover is celebrated with Seders (Say-ders), which are festive dinners held on the first two nights of the holiday.

Today, the Elkridge 50+ Center held a model Seder to teach the importance of the celebration.

The Howling Dog Klezmer Band of Ellicott City also gave a live performance to help get everyone in the spirit.

