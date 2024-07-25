It's electric: 'Gas is a thing of the past'

BALTIMORE — Gas is a thing of the past.

This was the theme at a rally pushing for Baltimore to go full throttle on electric.

Groups gathered outside the Maryland Public Service Commission in downtown Baltimore to urge the transition from methane gas heating in homes to clean electric equipment.

They claim electric heating is better for people's health and the environment.

It’s also easier on the wallet.

“Gas rates have gone up at three times the rate of inflation for some utilities in the last decade, which is why BG and E and Columbia gas customers have seen their gas delivery rates double in the last 10 years, from about $500 a year to $1,000 every year,” says Emily Scarr, director of the Maryland PIRG Foundation.

Groups say the rate hikes particularly affect low-income families in affordable housing who don't have a choice of what's in their home.

After the rally, people pushed their mission at a hearing in front of the public service commission.

WMAR reached out to BGE for a statement on the matter.

They say, "Policy decisions ultimately reside with the Maryland general assembly, which has yet to weigh in on the long-term role of natural gas in our state.”

BGE will follow those policies when they're made. BGE's statement can be found below.