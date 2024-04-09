It's crunch time for Moore Pretzels

BALTIMORE — One year ago, Marcus Moore was lost.

He had no idea what he was going to do with his life.

At 30 years of age, he had no career and he will freely admit he had no friends.

Then the crunch of a pretzel changed everything.

One year later, he is an inspiration to those in the autism community.

Marcus Moore is a celebrity snacker.

He's going on tour with his sweet and savory Moore Crunch Pretzels.

He will be at Fishpaws on Friday, Geresbeck's in Pasadena on Saturday, and Graul's in Annapolis on Sunday.

Later in the month, he'll be at Green Valley in Arnold on April 19th, followed by appearances at Eddies in Roland Park, on April 20th, and Liberty Delights on April 21st.