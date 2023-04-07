'It’s always been a dream of mine to fly': The flying violinist

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — He comes from a musically talented family. Israeli born Netanel Draiblate is so talented that he gets a standing ovation when he takes his seat on stage and a standing ovation when he gently lands a big airplane on a runway.

Meet the man who we believe is the only concertmaster and airline pilot in the nation. He lives right here in Annapolis.

How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice, or you can fly there its faster.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to fly,” said Draiblate, who plays the violin like nobody else for the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The schedule allows him to perform among the clouds flying for Delta’s Endeavor Air. He trained at Lee Airport in Annapolis and of course he was nervous.

Just like the time he was nervous on stage for the first time at the age of 7. His travel companion is his violin.

When not flying or performing he is teaching at the Annapolis Symphony Academy. This is a school he opened five years ago.

“If we want to see a diverse crowd in the symphony hall, we have to start young and make sure they see themselves on stage,” Draiblate said.

The school started with 21 kids and now its up to 86.

You get 16 lessons, recital, a concert and free tickets to see the symphony.

As they say in Draiblate's life, the sky is the limit.