In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, Itineris is partnering with the Maryland Zoo to hold a Wildly Inclusive: Autism Acceptance Day.

During the event, a mural by an autistic artist will be unveiled.

Also, Itneris will be debuting their new children's book Zoo ABC ( Animal Are Neurodiverse, Too).

The event will be held Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 am.

For more information, click here.