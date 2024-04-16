Itching to know where Baltimore ranks among top 50 mosquito infested cities

BALTIMORE — Temps in Maryland have been rising, meaning mosquitoes are more likely to rear their ugly heads earlier than usual.

Mosquito season normally gets underway in May, but Terminix is already ranking the top 50 major metropolitan areas experiencing issues with these pesky pests.

Baltimore finished in the top third, at number 14.

Hagerstown actually came in higher, just outside the top 5.

Terminix generated the list using their own service data from 2023.

The company says anytime temperatures surpass 55 degrees, there technically is a risk of mosquitoes, especially in coastal regions with higher humidity levels.

Not only are mosquitoes annoying, but they can also spread harmful diseases including West Nile and Zika viruses.

According to the CDC, Maryland reported 10 cases of West Nile Virus in 2023, while only five cases of Zika were detected in the entire U.S. in 2022.

