BALTIMORE — The Wednesday evening commute on York Road, one of Baltimore’s primary arteries, set the stage for a walk up shooting as the victims sat in a Blue Honda CR-V at an intersection waiting for the light to change.

A woman, who does not wish to be identified with the two gunmen still at large, says the 52-year-old woman who died in the barrage of bullets was a good friend.

“I was right up the street. I didn’t even know that was her. I ran down here and it was over."

Police arriving on the scene discovered the bullet-ridden vehicle with multiple victims inside.

“Unfortunately, a young lady was deceased on the scene,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley told us at the scene on the night of the shooting, “Two other victims were taken to area hospitals, an adult male and a young lady about 11 years old.”

The young female victim apparently suffered a graze wound, while a 29-year-old male occupant in the vehicle took a bullet to the abdomen, and both are expected to survive.

Police believe the victims were targeted.

“When you walk up to a car that you know has a woman in it and start shooting, you know that that’s not random,” Mayor Brandon Scott told us, “You’re targeting it, because you’re a coward.”

Whatever the motive, her friend says the woman who lost her life could not have been the primary target.

“I know whatever it was, it had nothing at all to do with her. She was not that person at all,” the woman told us, “She was a very good loving person and that was senseless and she didn’t deserve that.”

If you have any information, which could help in this case, you’re asked to call police or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.