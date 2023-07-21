'It gets me out of bed': Baltimore nonprofit changing lives with street cleaning

BALTIMORE — During summer mornings, kids from Northeast Baltimore hit the streets, armed with grabbers and trash bags, the kids ranging from eight to 21 pick up trash.

The program is called My Father’s Plan.

“This program got started organically. There were a couple of kids in our neighborhood trying to make some money. I told them to sweep up the front of our store. Now, here we are 13 years later. We have contracts all over the city," said Dawod Thomas, the program's executive director.

Friday morning, the kids hit Federal Hill, grabbing water bottles and wrappers that fill and line the drainage grates or beer cans that never made it anywhere near a trash can.

“I don’t know, it helps me get up in the morning," said Amari Evans, who has been part of My Father’s Plan since he was eight.

The program goes beyond picking up trash on city streets.

It’s about getting these kids prepared for the world, for long-term jobs and college.

“Get out the streets, do something. You can get paid for things you want and need but your parents can’t provide it. It also helps with future job applications," said Ziy’aira Boykin who has participated in My Father’s Plan for two years.

My father’s plan is a 501c3 nonprofit that has helped numerous Northeast Baltimore kids.

They have contracts in neighborhoods and parks across the city.

“We do financial literacy, we do tutoring, we have vocational training, we’re working on a meal plan," said Thomas.

Improving themselves while cleaning up the city.