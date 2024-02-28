Is Columbia, MD a dynasty?

COLUMBIA, Md. — Columbia is putting two more trophies in the win cabinet. The town has been dubbed the happiest city in Maryland and the 9th happiest in the U.S.

This is adding to its already decorated wall of medals comprising titles like “Safest City in Maryland,” “Best Place to Raise a Family in Maryland,” and “Best Place to Live in Maryland.”

“This continued recognition speaks to our ongoing efforts to ensure we are offering all our residents the best quality of life,” says Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

WalletHub ranked 182 of the largest cities in America in order to crown which city has the happiest people walking its streets. This was determined by 29 indicators ranging from income, depression rate, and amount of time dedicated to leisure every day. Columbia put up playoff-type numbers:

• 5th – Emotional & Physical Well-Being

• 170th – Income & Employment

• 60th – Community & Environment

