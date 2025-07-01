'Inviting violence': ICE slams CNN for 'promoting' app reporting agent locations

BALTIMORE — ICE is calling out a national media outlet for highlighting a mobile app called ICEBlock, which alerts communities when federal agents are around.

Joshua Aaron is the app's founder and creator. CNN published an article highlighting ICEBlock on Monday.

In a statement ICE acting director, Todd M. Lyons, accused CNN of "promoting" the app, calling network's actions "reckless and irresponsible."

“Advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’backs is sickening. My officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults, and going on live television to announce an app that lets anyone zero in on their locations is like inviting violence against them with a national megaphone. CNN is willfully endangering the lives of officers who put their lives on the line every day and enabling dangerous criminal aliens to evade U.S. law. Is this simply reckless 'journalism' or overt activism?"

Currently ICEBlock has more than 20,000 users, many of them in Los Angeles, according to CNN.

For now the app is only available on iOS because Aaron doesn't want to expose user information.

Aaron claims his app safeguards reports of fake sightings, although there is no way of ensuring that.

CNN reports the app only allows sightings within five miles of a user's location, permitting just one report every five minutes.

After two hours, the sighting gets deleted.

We've reached out to CNN for comment and are awaiting a response.