Investigators hope tattoos can help ID body found in Seneca Creek

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in Seneca Creek Sunday.

Crews located the body in the water near Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide, but police haven't revealed the cause.

So far detectives have been unable to make an identification.

They've released photographs of tattoos on the victim's body in hopes someone recognizes them.

One appears to be a grim reaper pointing a gun, with the other resembling chain links over top a cross.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

