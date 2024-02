ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been charged with second-degree assault following his alleged involvement in a domestic-related incident while off-duty.

The officer, identified as Corporal R. Daniel, has been working in the department for 8 years, assigned to the Bureau of Administration.

On Saturday, a criminal summons was issued to the officer.

The department says Daniel has been administratively suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.