Investigation underway following a boat fire at Pleasant Yacht Club

SPARROWS POINT — Baltimore County firefighters are investigating the cause of fire in Sparrows Point that destroyed two boats on Sunday.
Authorities say the blaze happened at the Pleasant Yacht Club in the 1800 block of Wharf Road. Crews at the scene managed to extinguish.
Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital for heat exhaustion. There were no other reported injuries.
Pleasant Yacht Club inc. early fire destroys 2 boats BCoFD with Middle River Vol Fire company other units extinguish boat fire at the moment no injuries reported @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/2hwiLnpOQo— manny locke (@realmannynation) July 21, 2024