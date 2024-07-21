Watch Now
Investigation underway following a boat fire at Pleasant Yacht Club

Manny Locke/WMAR
Jul 21, 2024

SPARROWS POINT — Baltimore County firefighters are investigating the cause of fire in Sparrows Point that destroyed two boats on Sunday.

Authorities say the blaze happened at the Pleasant Yacht Club in the 1800 block of Wharf Road. Crews at the scene managed to extinguish.

Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital for heat exhaustion. There were no other reported injuries.

