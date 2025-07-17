Investigation underway after 18-year-old reported missing while swimming drowns in Potomac River

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old who was reported missing while swimming drowned in the Potomac River on Sunday, authorities say.

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) responded to help Virginia responders after the victim, Manuel De Jesus Flores Bustillo, was initially reported missing.

A spokesperson with the NRP told WMAR that Bustillo was enjoying a beach day at Cockpit Point in Virginia when he and two other friends decided to take a swim along the length of the pier located there.

All three of them made it past the twelfth piling, which is in Maryland waters, before turning around to swim back.

The tide then began to come in with a strong current. Officials say one of the swimmers was pulled into shore, while the other was able to hold on to a piling.

Bustillo tried to catch onto a piling, but disappeared under the water.

After a multi-agency search, the Prince William's County Police dive team recovered Bustillo's body at 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say an initial forensic exam showed no signs of trauma or foul play.