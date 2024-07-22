Investigation to determine if fatal fire victim escaped burning home then went back inside

FROSTBURG, Md. — A fatal weekend fire in Frostburg.

It happened at a home on Welsh Hill Road.

One resident was found dead inside the burning home. Two others made it out safely.

Investigators are looking into whether the victim who died originally got out and for some reason went back inside.

It took a second alarm and approximately 75 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Although it's believe the fire originated on the second-floor of the home, the cause remains under investigation.

It's unclear if the home was equipped with smoke detectors.

