PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An intruder was captured at Joint Base Andrews after a man gained unauthorized access to a housing area at the air base.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to officials, a resident discharged a firearm and security forces arrived on scene to capture the base intruder.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.

There were no injuries and no property damage reported.