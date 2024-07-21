Instead of a robot apocalypse, Skynet may just want to bring us ice cream

BALTIMORE — There’s a lot of hysteria about artificial intelligence becoming too intelligent.

Mystics and philosophers have seen visions of robots taking over the world.

Before we become overwhelmed by theories about the technological apocalypse, have we considered robots may simply want to bring us ice cream instead of destruction?

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Robomart, an app which works like Uber, allows its users to order a mobile ice cream van to arrive at their location in under 10 minutes. The van will have a full selection of cold treats available for purchase.

Today, Robomart gave out free Mars ice cream products while conducting demos of the service in Canton, Fed Hill, Patterson Park, and Brewer’s Hill.

“My co-founder had the idea about 14 years ago,” said Ali Ahmed, the co-founder and CEO of Robomart.

“He was in ice cream, and he wanted to recreate the ice cream truck but have it be for everything else in retail and have it be on-demand.”

The concept is not only tasty; it's seamless.

When a Robomart pulls up on the curb, there is no physical checkout process. Customers only need to take the items they want, put them in their bags, and walk away. No need to worry about digging in your pockets for cards, bills, and change.