Some lanes reopen following crash that shut down I-695 at Bel Air Road

Update:
UPDATE-Two left lanes are now open on the IL of I-695 between Harford Rd and Belair Rd @wmar2news pic.twitter.com/VAi7e3yzCD— Kristy Breslin WMAR Traffic (@KristyBreslin) April 24, 2025
Original Story:
A Thursday morning crash shut down all lanes along the Inner Loop of I-695 between Harford Road and Belair Road.
Our own Kristy Breslin reports the collision involved an overturned vehicle.
Traffic has screeched to a halt all the way back to Perring Parkway.
We suggest using MD-43 (White Marsh Boulevard) to the beltway from I-95, as an alternate.
