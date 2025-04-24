Watch Now
Some lanes reopen following crash that shut down I-695 at Bel Air Road

A Thursday morning crash shut down all lanes along the Inner Loop of I-695 between Harford Road and Belair Road.

Our own Kristy Breslin reports the collision involved an overturned vehicle.

Traffic has screeched to a halt all the way back to Perring Parkway.

We suggest using MD-43 (White Marsh Boulevard) to the beltway from I-95, as an alternate.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

