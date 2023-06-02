Inner Harbor restaurant closed for rodent infestation

BALTIMORE — An Inner Harbor restaurant has been closed by the health department for a rodent infestation.
⛔️FACILITY CLOSURE⛔️— B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) June 2, 2023
June 1, 2023
Name: BLACKWALL HITCH
Address: 700 E. PRATT ST, 21202
District: 11
Reason for Closure: RODENT INFESTATION
Inspector: 2645
FACILTY MUST CORRECT ALL VIOLATIONS AND PASS REINSPECTION
Blackwall Hitch, which opened on Pratt Street in 2019, was shut down Thursday, according to a city health department tweet.
On the same day, Ovenbird Bakery, on South Exeter Street in Little Italy, was also closed for a rodent infestation.
⛔️FACILITY CLOSURE⛔️— B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) June 1, 2023
June 1, 2023
Name: OVEN BIRD BAKERY
Address: 300 S. EXETER ST., 21202
District: 1
Reason for Closure: RODENT INFESTATION
Inspector: 2125
FACILTY MUST CORRECT ALL VIOLATIONS AND PASS REINSPECTION
Both businesses must pass reinspection to be allowed to reopen.