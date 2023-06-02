Watch Now
Inner Harbor restaurant closed for rodent infestation

Posted at 11:21 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 11:21:35-04

BALTIMORE — An Inner Harbor restaurant has been closed by the health department for a rodent infestation.

Blackwall Hitch, which opened on Pratt Street in 2019, was shut down Thursday, according to a city health department tweet.

On the same day, Ovenbird Bakery, on South Exeter Street in Little Italy, was also closed for a rodent infestation.

Both businesses must pass reinspection to be allowed to reopen.

