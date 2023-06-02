Inner Harbor restaurant closed for rodent infestation

BALTIMORE — An Inner Harbor restaurant has been closed by the health department for a rodent infestation.

⛔️FACILITY CLOSURE⛔️



June 1, 2023

Name: BLACKWALL HITCH

Address: 700 E. PRATT ST, 21202

District: 11



Reason for Closure: RODENT INFESTATION

Inspector: 2645

FACILTY MUST CORRECT ALL VIOLATIONS AND PASS REINSPECTION — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) June 2, 2023

Blackwall Hitch, which opened on Pratt Street in 2019, was shut down Thursday, according to a city health department tweet.

On the same day, Ovenbird Bakery, on South Exeter Street in Little Italy, was also closed for a rodent infestation.

⛔️FACILITY CLOSURE⛔️



June 1, 2023



Name: OVEN BIRD BAKERY

Address: 300 S. EXETER ST., 21202

District: 1



Reason for Closure: RODENT INFESTATION

Inspector: 2125

FACILTY MUST CORRECT ALL VIOLATIONS AND PASS REINSPECTION — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) June 1, 2023

Both businesses must pass reinspection to be allowed to reopen.