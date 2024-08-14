Inner Harbor named "one of 100 most breathtaking views in America"

BALTIMORE — When you think of a stunning view, what comes to mind?

According to a recent online survey, many people consider the view of the Inner Harbor a top contender.

The overlook from Federal Hill Park made it to a list of "the 100 most breathtaking views in America."

Mixbook.com, an online photo-goods company, surveyed 3,000 Americans. It was an online panel survey "based on age, gender and geography. Internal data sources are used to obtain population data sets. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting."

The view of Baltimore's Inner Harbor came in 37th place.

(Another Maryland locale - a view of the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis' Thomas Point Park - also made the list at No. 70.)

Mixbook representatives said about the Harbor view: "Federal Hill Park offers a panoramic view of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, including the waterfront, the National Aquarium, and the city skyline. The viewpoint from the top of the hill is ideal for capturing the harbor’s bustling activity, particularly at sunset."