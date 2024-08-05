Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Inner City Church of Christ filling kids' backpacks for school

One church is making sure students are prepared for the upcoming school year. Inner City Church of Christ in the Frankford neighborhood of northeast Baltimore held a back-to-school give-away.
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — One church is making sure students are prepared for the upcoming school year.

Inner City Church of Christ in the Frankford neighborhood of northeast Baltimore held a back-to-school give-away.

Students could pick up everything from full uniforms to earbuds and cell phone chargers for free.

The pastor says that's what being a church is all about.

“We are here to help,” said Pastor Eric Lorick.

“We are here. We are part of the neighborhood. We're not just coming through as a church. No, this is a neighborhood church. We're part of the neighborhood, and we are here to help this neighborhood.”

This is the eighth year the Church of Christ has held a giveaway.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices