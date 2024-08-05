Inner City Church of Christ filling kids' backpacks for school

BALTIMORE — One church is making sure students are prepared for the upcoming school year.

Inner City Church of Christ in the Frankford neighborhood of northeast Baltimore held a back-to-school give-away.

Students could pick up everything from full uniforms to earbuds and cell phone chargers for free.

The pastor says that's what being a church is all about.

“We are here to help,” said Pastor Eric Lorick.

“We are here. We are part of the neighborhood. We're not just coming through as a church. No, this is a neighborhood church. We're part of the neighborhood, and we are here to help this neighborhood.”

This is the eighth year the Church of Christ has held a giveaway.