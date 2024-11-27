Inmate's death in Allegany County investigated as homicide

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating an inmate's death in Allegany County as a homicide.

The inmate is identified as 28-year-old Robert Warren.

Police say Warren was declared dead in his cell on November 25. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He will not be identified until charges are filed.

Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Warren’s death as a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing.