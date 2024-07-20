Inmate's death at Harford County Detention Center linked to COVID-19

BEL AIR., Md. — The Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that the death of a Harford County Detention Center inmate in May was linked to COVID-19.

According to officials, 33-year-old Brittani Ugrotzi’s death was determined to be of natural causes with contributing factors of COVID-19 pneumonia with dehydration complicated by opioid withdrawal.

On May 7, around 10:40 p.m., officers discovered Ugrotzi unconscious inside her cell. The report details that deputies assigned to the HCDC and medical staff immediately began administering lifesaving aid until paramedics arrived.

Ugrotzi was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the death revealed that there was no evidence or indication of foul play or suicide.

Ugrotzi was booked into the HCDC on May 3, 2024, on theft charges.

Authorities say Ugrotzi is the second inmate to die of COVID-19 while in custody at the detention center since the beginning of the pandemic.