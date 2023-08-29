Inmates come to aid of Corrections Officer being beaten inside St. Mary's Co. Detention Center

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A corrections officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate inside the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and Rehabilitation Center.

It all started when a 30-year-old woman booked at the facility named Kamisha Raquel Thomas allegedly threw a cup of liquid at officer Hannah Suite.

Thomas is then accused of striking Suite repeatedly in the face and head.

According to the Sheriff's Office, several other inmates came and pulled Thomas off Suite.

Suite suffered a possible concussion and multiple cuts from the assault. She's since been treated and released from the hospital.

“I am grateful for the inmates who came to the aid of the Corrections Officer, said St. Mary's County Sheriff Steve Hall. "There is a lot of good within the detention center. This incident illustrates what Corrections Officers deal with on a daily basis - the worst and the best of human behavior.”

Over the weekend Hall visited Suite and awarded her the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal.

Thomas was charged with first and second degree assault.

Court records show she was being held on a charge of indecent exposure back in June.

Earlier this month a judge ruled Thomas incompetent to stand trial, ordering her to remain in the custody of the Maryland Department of Health.