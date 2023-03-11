Inmate sentenced to life in prison following dispute over juice boxes

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Courtney Butler, 35, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for the attempted murder of a fellow inmate following a dispute over juice boxes according to State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

The sentence will run consecutive to the 35 year sentence Butler was already serving for a robbery and weapons violation stemming from a 2009 incident in Baltimore County.

Butler was found guilty of attempted first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations for the March 25, 2021 attack.

He was engaged with the victim and another inmate in the distribution of several juice boxes. Over a six-hour period, Butler was seen repeatedly making trips past the victim's cell.

Soon after, Butler made a phone call in which he told a woman he was going to get in trouble for something he was planning and would lose his job as an Inmate Worker.

The woman encouraged Butler not to do anything, but he refused.

Armed with a knife-like object, he walked up behind the victim and stabbed him multiple times in the back before throwing him to the ground.

The victim was rushed to University of Maryland Medical Center's Shock Trauma Unit, where he was treated for his injuries.