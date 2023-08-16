Watch Now
Inmate escapes from van in Howard County

Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 16, 2023
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — An inmate who was jailed for burglary has escaped from a transport van in Howard County.

Police are looking for Randy Morris, 38, who escaped in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Route 32.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130-140 pounds, bald, and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, and not wearing handcuffs or shackles.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Police were getting help from Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland State Police with the search, on foot and with drones.

