Injured students recover following mass shooting at high school senior skip day party

GREENBELT, Md. — Three students shot at a high school party in Greenbelt have been released from the hospital.

The mass shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Schrom Hills Park on Hanover Parkway.

That's where police say over 500 students from various Prince George's County schools gathered to take part in senior skip day.

Shots rang out around 2:30pm leaving five students, ranging in age from 16 to 18-years-old, wounded.

As of Saturday afternoon, only two victims remain hospitalized. Both are listed as stable, including one whose injuries were previously described as critical.

Meanwhile, police are still in search of the suspect(s) responsible.

Anyone with information on the incident can scan this QR code.