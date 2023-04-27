Injured teen found outside of Rodgers Forge Elementary School

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Officials are investigating after an injured teen was spotted outside of Rodgers Forge Elementary School during dismissal.

Baltimore County police responded to the 200 block of Dumbarton Road at 3:35 p.m. today.

The teen was found outside the school building injured and partially unclothed, according to Principal Michele Rowland.

They were removed from the property and assisted by emergency personnel.

According to police, the teen was suffering from a mental crisis and was taken to the hospital.

Rowland sent this letter to parents and guardians: