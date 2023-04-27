Injured teen found outside of Rodgers Forge Elementary School

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Officials are investigating after an injured teen was spotted outside of Rodgers Forge Elementary School during dismissal.
Baltimore County police responded to the 200 block of Dumbarton Road at 3:35 p.m. today.
The teen was found outside the school building injured and partially unclothed, according to Principal Michele Rowland.
They were removed from the property and assisted by emergency personnel.
According to police, the teen was suffering from a mental crisis and was taken to the hospital.
Rowland sent this letter to parents and guardians:
I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today during dismissal. School staff and several students spotted an individual, who was injured and partially unclothed, outside of our school building. We immediately called 911 and emergency personnel responded to the school to assist. The individual was removed from school property to receive appropriate medical care. We realize this may be upsetting to our students and want to make you aware of the situation. Tomorrow, our school counselor will be available to meet with any students to provide additional support. I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school.
Michele Rowland