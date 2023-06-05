Injured hiker rescued by Maryland State Police Aviation in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. — The Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued a hiker after she suffered injuries from a fall Sunday afternoon in Wicomico County.

The woman was hiking with her husband in a remote area along Beaverdam Creek in Salisbury.

After the woman was found by the Salisbury Fire Department, Maryland State Police was requested for an aerial rescue due to the nature of her injuries, limited access to the area and extended extrication time.

The crew from Trooper 4 conducted a hoist mission.

Police say the woman was secured in an air rescue vest-quick connect and hoisted into the aircraft.

She was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of her injuries.