Injured bald eagle dies after being rescued from the road by Harford County Animal Control

ABINGDON, Md. — An injured bald eagle picked up Tuesday by Harford County Animal control has died.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office received calls about the bird "lingering on the side of the road."

Officials who first discovered the eagle described it as being remarkably calm, in a dazed like state.

It's believed the eagle was either struck by a vehicle or collided with something while chasing prey.

The eagle was taken to Chadwell Animal Hospital in Abingdon, where it was determined she suffered severe head trauma.

Unfortunately veterinary staff was unable to save the bird, which passed away the following day.