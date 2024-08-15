CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-month-old infant in Prince George's County is now under investigation.

The infant, Zariah Plummer, was from Virginia Beach.

Her siblings, Zylan Plummer, 7 and Zayir Plummer, 7, were taken to a Children's Hospital for medical care.

Around 9:00 a.m., Maryland State Police received a call for assistance from the Virginia Beach State Police in reference to an active Amber Alert., which was issued at 2:00 a.m. this morning.

The police pursuit then spilled into Maryland.

A black Honda Passport crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge where he crashed into other vehicles, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Chopper footage of the crash from WJLA Infant dead, 2 kids injured after crash with Virginia Amber alert suspect

The driver of the Honda, Dana Plummer, 36, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

All three children were inside his car at the time of the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the crash investigation. Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into the police pursuit.

Anyone with information is asked contact Sergeant Zimmerman at 301-392-1231. Callers may remain anonymous.