Indoor golf simulator venue to open in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A simulated golf experience is coming this summer to Bel Air.
X-Golf, a nationwide chain of indoor golf simulators, plans to open in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center off of Route 24.
X-Golf describes itself as the "world's most advanced & accurate golf simulator," as well as "a sports bar and venue [that] kicks up the entertainment." It offers a full bar with beer and cocktails, appetizers, and courses for all ages and levels.
There are more than 50 X-Golf locations nationwide, including one in Pasadena.
The company sent the following statement about what it's bringing to the Harford County market:
"X-Golf’s state of the art indoor golf simulators offer players unparalleled accuracy and realism. Through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impacts sensors and advanced gaming software. Our dedicated kiosks combine virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, golf lessons, memberships and social events. These services provide visitors the ultimate golfing entertainment experience. The relaxed, welcoming atmosphere makes it perfect for players of all ages, males or females. Fun for golfers of all levels regardless of your ability, X-Golf is ideal for work events, birthday parties, corporate functions and buck’s nights."