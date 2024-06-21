Indicted former PG Co. Councilman allegedly used campaign cash for friend's cosmetic procedures

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former Prince George's County Councilman has been indicted on 20 counts of perjury and embezzling campaign cash.

Jamel Franklin is accused of using more than $133,000 in campaign funds on cosmetic procedures and vacation with a "close personal friend."

The alleged scheme played out between 2020 and 2023, and also included Franklin paying off his personal debt and credit cards.

Prosecutors say Franklin was chairperson and treasurer of his own campaign committee called “Friends of Mel Franklin," when the crimes were committed. He reportedly falsified the expenses on campaign finance forms.

"For example, on or about March 3, 2023, Franklin used the debit card associated with the Friends of Mel Franklin bank account to pay $500 to a medical facility for cosmetic medical procedures for a close personal friend," one allegation states in charging documents.

Prosecutors described another instance of Franklin misusing funds like this:

"On August 24, 2023, Franklin used funds from the Friends of Mel Franklin political committee’s Truist bank account to make a deposit of $218 on an international trip for himself and a close personal friend."

Franklin, who is also a lawyer, represented District 9 on the County Council since 2010. He became an At-Large member in 2018, a role he maintained until June 2024.

He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on July 8. Two counts against Franklin are felonies.

Click here to read the court charging documents.