Indecent exposure near high school in Cecil County

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. — Some female cross country runners left Bohemia Manor High School in Chesapeake City after class on Thursday to train on surrounding roads when a suspicious vehicle began trailing them and then turned around and came to a stop.

“Upon making contact with the driver before he sped off, she had noticed that he was masturbating in the vehicle so he did leave the area once they made contact with each other,” said Lt. Mike Zack of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the young women noticed the vehicle on previous occasions, prompting one of them to do something that may be instrumental in catching the exhibitionist.

“One of the runners was very alert and decided to start recording and captured the vehicle’s registration plate and a fairly good description of the driver that sped off from the area,” said Zack.

Police say they are still looking for the vehicle and have a good idea who the suspect is.

Over the last 24 hours since the incident occurred, residents in the immediate area where it happened have been on guard, locking their doors.

There is concern that a man who would act out in such a vulgar and offensive manner may be capable of escalating his criminal behavior.

“Absolutely. All he has to do is get one of those young girls in his car,” said Frank Monturano of Chesapeake City.

A race against time for police as the community suddenly faces the stark reality that their children’s safety may be at risk.

“I have five girls on my team that actually go to that school and are in the sports programs,” added Monturano, “so I will say that let’s hope that the police catch this… animal, I guess, before a dad catches up with him.”

Anyone who may possess information about a Nissan Altima bearing Georgia registration SGL5013 is asked to contact 911.