Incentivizing ride sharing to reduce traffic congestion

On Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced two new programs to encourage people in the Baltimore region to commute to work.

It's part of an effort to reduce traffic congestion.

"It's a way to help… both commuters and employers have opportunities to get to work in the Greater Baltimore region, easier saving money, earning rewards to do these great things," says Michelle Martin, the Director of Planning for MDOT.

The Baltimore Carpool Incentive Program allows commuters to earn up to $5 a day for 90 days if they carpool with at least one other person, through the Commuter Choice Maryland program.

You have to log your commute in an app and have up to 10 days to log it to receive the reward.

The Baltimore Vanpool Incentive Program is a little more complex.

"A vanpool obviously requires a few more people than just you and a colleague or friend. We're looking for 7 to 15 passengers," says Martin.

The vanpool program is run through Enterprise, and there's a $500 incentive that goes directly to Enterprise each month for the rental of the van.

"We're already seeing quite a few people starting to sign up for vanpools in the Baltimore region," Martin says. "And if you think about it, that's 7 to 15 people that you're not stuck in traffic with in their own car."

The vanpool program isn't limited to 90 days either.

"It really is a great way to save money in your commute," she adds.

You can also earn rewards with the Vanpool through the Commuter Cash mobile app.

“Maryland commuters, business owners, and commercial drivers continue to deal with the congestion impacts from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld in a press release about the new programs.

“These new vanpool and carpool rewards programs are promoting and incentivizing alternative options to driving alone, saving commuters real money and reducing congestion impacts for the region.”

The vanpool program isn't limited to 90 days either.

"It really is a great way to save money in your commute," she adds.

You can also earn rewards with the Vanpool through the Commuter Cash mobile app.

“Maryland commuters, business owners, and commercial drivers continue to deal with the congestion impacts from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld in a press release about the new programs. “These new vanpool and carpool rewards programs are promoting and incentivizing alternative options to driving alone, saving commuters real money and reducing congestion impacts for the region.”

For more information, click here.