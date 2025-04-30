Inaugural seafood festival downee ocean, hon, in September

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Where are you going? Downee ocean, hon! Ocean City announced an inaugural seafood festival.

The event is at Northside Park on Saturday, September 6 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. The event features seafood restaurants from all over the state, like Hooper's Crab House, Hooked, and Macky's.

“We have been steaming Maryland crabs in Ocean City for 44 years. We are thrilled to be part of the Inaugural Ocean City Seafood Festival, where we will be steaming crabs onsite,” Royette Shepherd, Owner, Hooper’s Crab House.

The event is family-friendly and as a kids' zone, art vendors, live music and cooking demos.

“It’s the perfect way to celebrate our local seafood industry, showcase our talented chefs, and offer a fun and family-friendly event for locals and visitors. This festival is one of many reasons why Ocean City is the ultimate destination for a summer getaway,” says Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.

Tickets start at $15 and kids 16 and under are free.

For more information on the event click here.

