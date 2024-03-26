In their defense, how will NFL players tackle?

As if playing defense couldn’t get any tougher. The NFL owners have decided to ban the swivel hip-drop tackle.

This is the widely debated tackle that Bengal's linebacker Logan Wilson made on Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews.

Consequently, Andrews missed seven games.

This new rule adds to the long list of fouls that officials have to watch for in the name of player safety.

If a swivel hip-drop tackle is called in game, it would be a 15-yard penalty for the defense and an automatic 1st down for the offense.

The worry for NFL owners and coaches is that if defensive players continue to use the swivel hip-drop technique, lower leg injuries will increase as the defender in a flaggable case will drop all of his body weight onto a ball carrier’s legs.

I’m very curious as to what qualifies as a “ Hip Drop Tackle “ I didn’t even know what it was until this past season. Also how will referees call it. Preseason will be interesting — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 25, 2024

According to reports, the NFLPA is against the new rule, saying that “it would cause confusion among players, coaches, officials, and fans.”

Current and former players are throwing their hands up in frustration, as what determines a hip-drop tackle, pass interference, or roughing the passer is all subjective.