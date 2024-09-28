In support of the Orioles, Domino Sugar will be sporting a new look

BALTIMORE — Domino Sugar is supporting the Orioles in the biggest and brightest way possible as they prepare for the playoffs.

For the second straight year, the iconic sign will light the border and each set of "O" and "S."

They say the sign will stay lit that way every night as the O's go through the postseason.

The lighting will take place at 6:00 pm on Sunday.

“Our team of employees is excited to get the chance to cheer on the Orioles again this postseason,” said Peter O’Malley, Vice President of Corporate Relations of ASR Group, which owns the refinery. “Those big orange letters in the skyline are our way of showing our support for the O’s."

With a win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, the O's clinched the top wild-card spot in the American League, giving them home-field advantage for their first playoff series.

That series is set to begin on October 1.