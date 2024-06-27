Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

In a shocking turn of events, Baltimore's Carlton "Bub" Carrington is headed down I-95 to the Wizards

Carlton "Bub" Carrington
The Associated Press
Carlton "Bub" Carrington
Carlton "Bub" Carrington
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Sometimes it’s just destiny. Another St. Frances Panther has been drafted to the NBA, and Rudy Gay is his cousin.

Right on the heels of Angel Reese, who also went to the basketball and football powerhouse on 501 East Chase Street and was drafted back in April, Baltimore's Carlton "Bub" Carrington, who was drafted No. 14 by the Trailblazers, is headed down I-95 to the Wizards in a proposed trade.

At the University of Pittsburgh, the 6'5 guard averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game, shooting 41.2 percent from the field.

WMAR-2 News’ Shawn Stepner sat down with some family and friends of Carrington before the draft.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices