In a case of self defense, homeowner shoots alleged burglar in Baltimore County

GWYNN OAK, Md. — We're learning more on how a man ended up shot in Baltimore County last week.

Police believe the April 25 incident is domestic related and a case of self defense.

It all happened around 10:20am in the 5900 block of Talbott Street in Gwynn Oak.

Officers were initially called there for a reported home invasion.

On scene they learned the suspect fled after being shot at by the homeowner.

A second call then came in for someone shot in the area of Ingleside and Sunset Avenue.

It was there where police found the alleged burglar suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, they will be charged for the break-in.

The homeowner will not be charged.