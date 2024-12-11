In 2025, Preakness will become "Preakness Festival"

BALTIMORE — Local leaders and officials announced today the new plans for Preakness 2025 - a "Preakness Festival" event, which will be accompanied by a large investment in the surrounding Park Heights neighborhood.

Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore, who came up with the idea, said she was inspired by a trip to the Kentucky Derby.

"You could really feel the Kentucky Pride, and I walked away feeling very, very inspired," she said during a press conference.

Pimlico will be demolished and plans will be released for a new Pimlico, noted Greg Cross, head of the Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority.

There will also be a $10 million investment to the state's Department of Housing and Community Development to promote workforce development in Park Heights, said Gov. Wes Moore.

Mayor Brandon Scott mentioned the increased interest in making Preakness inclusive.

"It was held in northwest Baltimore, but it was very clear that it wasn't for northwest Baltimore," he said.

Moore said: