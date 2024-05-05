Improving the Baltimore community knows 'No Boundaries'

BALTIMORE — No Boundaries Coalition Inc. is dedicated to bringing all of Baltimore together.

The organization held its 17th annual block party yesterday afternoon, at Eutaw Place Median Park.

Partygoers were living it up—enjoying free food and doing the electric slide while listening to live music.

More than creating fun events, No Boundaries is focused on getting Baltimoreans aware of and involved with everything political going on in their city.

Every Saturday, it holds Civic Days from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The three hours are spent doing the legwork of going from door to door to inform residents about the important stuff ranging from upcoming elections, the US Census, and lawmaking that will have a direct impact on them.

The change the organization wants to see goes beyond the numbers at the polls. It also wants people who may live in food deserts to know that they have options. No Boundaries highlights the historic Pennsylvania Avenue market, which boasts high-quality produce at a reasonable price. In addition, the No Boundaries website gives residents who may be experiencing financial hardships information on how to acquire SNAP benefits.