Improvements on the way for traffic at Baltimore Harbor tunnels

Mark Roper
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 09, 2024
BALTIMORE — Traffic has increased significantly at both the I-95 Fort McHenry and I-895 Baltimore tunnels since the Key Bridge collapse, and the Maryland Transportation Authority is working to fix that.

Starting May 13, the MDTA will start a pilot program to reduce the number of lanes open at the northbound I-895 Harbor Tunnel toll plaza.

Here are the guidelines:

  • Vehicles over 5T GVW - GVRW and drivers needing to access Childs Street (exit 9) should use the right lane.
  • MDTA urges drivers to comply with posted speed limits and heed overhead lane signals at all tunnel and bridge facilities, which have minimal or nonexistent shoulders.
  • Solid–white line separations between lanes traveling in the same direction indicate that lane changing is prohibited.
  • To report aggressive or hazardous driving on Maryland toll roads, please contact MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.
