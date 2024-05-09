Improvements on the way for traffic at Baltimore Harbor tunnels

BALTIMORE — Traffic has increased significantly at both the I-95 Fort McHenry and I-895 Baltimore tunnels since the Key Bridge collapse, and the Maryland Transportation Authority is working to fix that.
Starting May 13, the MDTA will start a pilot program to reduce the number of lanes open at the northbound I-895 Harbor Tunnel toll plaza.
Here are the guidelines:
- Vehicles over 5T GVW - GVRW and drivers needing to access Childs Street (exit 9) should use the right lane.
- MDTA urges drivers to comply with posted speed limits and heed overhead lane signals at all tunnel and bridge facilities, which have minimal or nonexistent shoulders.
- Solid–white line separations between lanes traveling in the same direction indicate that lane changing is prohibited.
- To report aggressive or hazardous driving on Maryland toll roads, please contact MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.