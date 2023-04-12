Impending Under Armour move puts Locust Point garden in jeopardy

BALTIMORE — A green space is in jeopardy in Locust Point.

The community is fighting to save a garden from development. The garden on Hull Street was started in 2018 by Under Armour. It started with 10 plots free of charge for Under Armour employees and families in the area.

The garden has grown to 40 plots and families can grow just about anything there. It's funded by Under Armour, the community and fundraising.

With Under Armour moving from Locust Point to Baltimore Peninsula by the end of next year, the company may use that land for other development purposes.

"I'm disappointed because this means so much to the community and there's people who come by and say, 'Hey, I moved to this community for the garden. I may not be a gardener, but I walk by here everyday. I like watching all the bees. I like watching all the birds. I like watching all the insects and I really appreciate the green space," said Dave Arndt, community manager of the garden.

Arndt hopes Under Armour will use some money to save the garden.

