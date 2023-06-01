Watch Now
Impaired driving may have caused deadly head-on crash on 295

Posted at 10:16 AM, Jun 01, 2023
HANOVER, Md. — A deadly overnight crash shut down a portion of the Baltimore Washington Parkway in Hanover Thursday.

Maryland State Police say a Lincoln driven by 33-year-old Brittany Sherlock, of Baltimore, was traveling in the wrong direction on RT 295 when it collided head-on with an oncoming Hyundai near Arundel Mills Boulevard.

The driver of the Hyundai, Marien Haider, 62 of Baltimore, died on scene.

Sherlock and two adult passengers in the Hyundai also suffered injuries, and were taken to Shock Trauma by ambulance.

Investigators believe impaired driving may have been a factor in the crash. Charges could be filed upon completion of an investigation.

Route 295 was closed for approximately three-hours following the crash.

